Welcome to Suwon
While it can easily be visited as a day trip, there's a lot to see. So it's worth staying for a night or two.
Suwon Hwaseong Fortress and Korean Folk Village Day Tour from Seoul
After pickup at your Seoul hotel in the morning, continue on to Suwon, located in Gyeonggi-do province. The first stop will be the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress which was constructed to perform the commercial and military function during the Joseon Dynasty. This construction was built using advanced technology such as a crane in 1796. Now, Suwon Hwaseong Fortress is designated as a UNESCO World heritage site. Your guide will share expert commentary about this construction. After having lunch, head to the Korean folk village and explore many of the traditional Korean customs. Enjoy some leisure time and explore places such as the Joseon Period Houses. In addition, see traditional workshops and enjoy the beautiful houses set in a natural environment. Continue by coach towards the Ginseng center. Ginseng is good for tiredness, loss of appetite, sickness and many other illnesses. Enjoy a ginseng tasting and buy some ginseng products if you like.Conclude your tour back at your centrally located hotel in Seoul.
Suwon Sightseeing and Food Tour
At 10:30am your English-speaking guide will pick you at your hotel in Suwon city. The guide will take you to the traditional market in Suwon called 'Yongdong Market'. This market has 200 years history and it is the largest market in Southern Gyeonggi Province. There are total 300 stores in the market and among them 40 stores are the Korean costume stores because this market is also famous for the traditional Korea costumes. In addition to street food, this market has economic prices on clothes, cottons, furniture and groceries. You will be introduced some delicious street food inside of this market and have the opportunity to taste it.After the market you will visit the Suwon Fortress which is one of the famous UNESCO World Heritage sites in South Korea. This fortress was built in 1796 (Chosun Dynasty) by Jeongjo King and he used to visit Suwon city for military training. The length of this fortress is 5.4 km with 5 main gates as Jangan Gate (Main Gate), Paldal Gate (South Gate), Changryong Gate (East Gate), and Hwaseo Gate (West Gate). You will have the opportunity to try an archery excursion at the Paldal Gate at the Archery Training Center of the military from the Chosun Kingdom.After the gate, you will be taken to one of the most famous restaurants in Suwon for lunch. Suwon is well-known for the beef ribs BBQ and you can experience the Korean style of beef rib BBQ. After lunch, you will go to the Gwanggyo Lake, a newly developed and modernized lake in Suwon. This is the most beautiful lake view in Suwon city and you will enjoy a cycling excursion at the lakeside for you to fully appreciate the lake.After cycling you will enjoy dinner at a famous restaurant in Suwon city famous for their juicy and delicious fried chicken. Fried chicken is one of the most popular food for Koreans now. Taste the Korean style of fried chicken with the draft beer called 'Chimac' which means chicken and beer. After dinner you will be transferred back to your hotel.