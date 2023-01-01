Gwacheon National Science Museum

While aimed at kids, this interactive science museum can be enjoyed by all. Set within a gigantic futuristic building, there are plenty of entertaining, hands-on exhibits that cover everything from dinosaurs to space exploration, though English captions are few. Note that several exhibits have limited capacity, so check upon arrival if you need a ticket, which are free apart from for the planetarium shows (adult/child ₩2000/1000). The traditional Korean Science Hall is also worth checking out for cultural insights.

Admission is free for kids under seven years old.