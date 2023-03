The best reason for making the trip out to Seoul Grand Park is to visit this large and striking museum spread out over three floors and surrounded by a sculpture garden. The standout installation here is Nam June Paik's The More the Better (1988), an 18m-tall, pagoda-shaped tower of 1000 television screens. Commenting on our increasingly electronic universe, it seems both prescient and quaintly nostalgic in today's smartphone era.

Special exhibition entry costs vary.