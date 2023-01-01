Seoul Arts Center

As well as being home to Seoul's premier concert halls, this art centre also has three art galleries. Seoul Calligraphy Museum is devoted to hand-drawn hangeul (Korean phonetic alphabet) and Chinese characters, showcasing both traditional and contemporary examples of this art form. The Hangaram Art Museum is spread over four levels featuring rotating art shows, while Hangaram Design Museum has exhibits which focus on contemporary art and design.

To reach the complex, walk straight on from the subway exit and turn left at the end of the bus terminal, around a 15-minute walk – or jump in a taxi.