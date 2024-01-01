Gangnam Style 'Horse Dance' Stage

Gangnam & Southern Seoul

LoginSave

Outside Gangnam subway is the multimedia Gangnam Style stage, a shrine to Psy – somewhat ironic given the song was a parody of the neighbourhood. While you're here head down Gangnam-daero (redubbed U-Street) to see 12m-high, 1.4m-wide media poles displaying video art. Visit early evening to soak up the electric atmosphere.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Gyeongbokgung

    6.17 MILES

    Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…

  • Biwon Garden at Changdeokgung, Gwanghwamun.

    Changdeokgung

    5.91 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…

  • Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Seoul, South Korea, Asia

    Leeum Samsung Museum of Art

    3.1 MILES

    Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…

  • A woman walks along the walls of Hwaseong Fortress.

    Hwaseong

    15.28 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…

  • Deoksugung Palace in Korea .

    Deoksugung

    5.43 MILES

    One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…

  • National Museum of Korea at night

    National Museum of Korea

    3.14 MILES

    This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…

  • sunrise of Baegundae peak, Bukhansan mountains in Seoul, South Korea; Shutterstock ID 296386961; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bukhansan National Park

    13.46 MILES

    Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…

  • Detail of ROK Airforce plane outside War Memorial and Museum, north of river.

    War Memorial of Korea

    3.82 MILES

    This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…

View more attractions

Nearby Gangnam & Southern Seoul attractions

1. GT Tower East

0.07 MILES

The curvaceous stylings of the slinky GT Tower sit beside the major crossing of Teheran-no and Gangnam-daero.

2. Samsung D’Light

0.11 MILES

Spread over three floors, one of which is devoted to selling the latest lines of gadgets, this showroom showcases the technology of the Korean electronics…

3. Sool Gallery

0.2 MILES

This small exhibition with some English explanations will clue you into the various types of Korean alcohol, such as makgeolli, soju and yakju. If you…

4. Kyobo Tower

0.33 MILES

The hulking 26-level brick edifice of Kyobo Tower (2003), designed by Mario Botta, is meant to be reminiscent of the bulkiness of Egypt's Sphynx.

5. Urban Hive

0.47 MILES

Above Sinnonhyeon Station is this building, which looks like an enormous concrete beehive, giving it unique structural support, and is lit from within at…

6. Seonjeongneung

1.23 MILES

Seonjeongneung Park contains two main burial areas for kings and queens from the Joseon dynasty. The first tomb is for King Seongjong (r 1469–94), who was…

7. King Seongjong's Tomb

1.31 MILES

The most notable of the three royal tombs at Seonjeongneung park is that of King Seongjong (r 1469–94), who was a prolific author and father – he had 28…