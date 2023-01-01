A relaxing blend of art and nature, Anyang Art Park comprises dozens of quirky sculptures and installations by Korean and international artists scattered through a verdant valley and along the rocky river bank. As you stroll, look out for Anyang Crate House Dedicated to the Lost (Pagoda), made of multicoloured plastic German beer crates, and the freaky Boy + Girl which messes with perspective. Then climb up to Anyang Peak, the 141m-high spiral observatory, for fantastic views across the valley.