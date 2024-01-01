Anyang Pavilion

Gyeonggi-do

LoginSave

Drop in to see what’s showing at Anyang Pavilion, a sleek minimalist building designed by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza and the HQ of Anyang Public Art Project. Here you can pick up a map to the art park, as well as join a guided tour from March to November.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Gyeongbokgung

    11.35 MILES

    Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…

  • Biwon Garden at Changdeokgung, Gwanghwamun.

    Changdeokgung

    11.61 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…

  • Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Seoul, South Korea, Asia

    Leeum Samsung Museum of Art

    9.14 MILES

    Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…

  • A woman walks along the walls of Hwaseong Fortress.

    Hwaseong

    11.01 MILES

    The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…

  • Deoksugung Palace in Korea .

    Deoksugung

    10.42 MILES

    One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…

  • National Museum of Korea at night

    National Museum of Korea

    7.79 MILES

    This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…

  • sunrise of Baegundae peak, Bukhansan mountains in Seoul, South Korea; Shutterstock ID 296386961; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bukhansan National Park

    19.43 MILES

    Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…

  • Detail of ROK Airforce plane outside War Memorial and Museum, north of river.

    War Memorial of Korea

    8.58 MILES

    This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…

View more attractions

Nearby Gyeonggi-do attractions

1. Anyang Art Park

0.06 MILES

A relaxing blend of art and nature, Anyang Art Park comprises dozens of quirky sculptures and installations by Korean and international artists scattered…

2. Kimchungup Architecture Museum

0.44 MILES

Architecture buffs will dig this specialist museum beside a tributary of the Anyang-cheon. Kim Chung-Up was a prominent Korean architect who designed…

3. Gwacheon National Science Museum

4.7 MILES

While aimed at kids, this interactive science museum can be enjoyed by all. Set within a gigantic futuristic building, there are plenty of entertaining,…

4. Seoul Land

5.11 MILES

Keep the kids happy all day at this family amusement park with five themed areas, special shows and classic fairground rides, from bumper cars to a…

6. SeMA Nam Seoul Museum

5.92 MILES

Housed within a beautiful colonial building (c 1901) that was the former Belgian consulate, this branch of SeMA promotes itself as a 'living arts museum',…

7. Museum of Gugak

6.18 MILES

A part of the National Gugak Center, this engaging museum covers gugak (traditional Korean music) with displays of Korean stringed instruments and unique…

8. Seoul Arts Center

6.31 MILES

As well as being home to Seoul's premier concert halls, this art centre also has three art galleries. Seoul Calligraphy Museum is devoted to hand-drawn…