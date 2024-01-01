Drop in to see what’s showing at Anyang Pavilion, a sleek minimalist building designed by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza and the HQ of Anyang Public Art Project. Here you can pick up a map to the art park, as well as join a guided tour from March to November.
Anyang Pavilion
Gyeonggi-do
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.35 MILES
Like a phoenix, Seoul’s premier palace has risen several times from the ashes of destruction. Hordes of tourists have replaced the thousands of government…
11.61 MILES
The World Heritage–listed Changdeokgung is the most beautiful of Seoul's five main palaces. You must join a one-hour guided tour to look around. English…
9.14 MILES
Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…
11.01 MILES
The World Heritage–listed fortress wall that encloses the original town of Suwon is what brings most travellers to the city. Snaking up and down Paldal…
10.42 MILES
One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…
7.79 MILES
This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…
19.43 MILES
Granite-peak-studded Bukhansan National Park's sweeping mountaintop vistas, maple leaves, rushing streams and remote temples draw over 5 million hikers…
8.58 MILES
This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…
Nearby Gyeonggi-do attractions
0.06 MILES
A relaxing blend of art and nature, Anyang Art Park comprises dozens of quirky sculptures and installations by Korean and international artists scattered…
2. Kimchungup Architecture Museum
0.44 MILES
Architecture buffs will dig this specialist museum beside a tributary of the Anyang-cheon. Kim Chung-Up was a prominent Korean architect who designed…
3. Gwacheon National Science Museum
4.7 MILES
While aimed at kids, this interactive science museum can be enjoyed by all. Set within a gigantic futuristic building, there are plenty of entertaining,…
5.11 MILES
Keep the kids happy all day at this family amusement park with five themed areas, special shows and classic fairground rides, from bumper cars to a…
5. National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art
5.25 MILES
The best reason for making the trip out to Seoul Grand Park is to visit this large and striking museum spread out over three floors and surrounded by a…
5.92 MILES
Housed within a beautiful colonial building (c 1901) that was the former Belgian consulate, this branch of SeMA promotes itself as a 'living arts museum',…
6.18 MILES
A part of the National Gugak Center, this engaging museum covers gugak (traditional Korean music) with displays of Korean stringed instruments and unique…
6.31 MILES
As well as being home to Seoul's premier concert halls, this art centre also has three art galleries. Seoul Calligraphy Museum is devoted to hand-drawn…