Icheon Ceramic Village

This leafy cul-de-sac off a busy main road is the centre of Icheon's porcelain and celadon trade, a thriving tradition that dates back to the Joseon dynasty. Containing some 40 ceramics shops, kilns and a couple of cafes, it gets going daily from mid-morning, and one or two places, including Hankook Dojakwon beside the arched gate to the village, offer the chance to shape and fire your own cup, vase or pot.

Prices here can be considerably cheaper than in Seoul, though you'll still need your bargaining hat on. For as little as ₩5000 you can buy a cup or plate, with larger items like green celadon vases starting at around ₩50,000.

To get there, take local bus 114, 24-7 or 20-4 (₩1500, 15 minutes) from outside Icheon's bus terminal, disembarking at the stop just past the village gate. A taxi should cost about ₩7000.