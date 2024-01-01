Seolbong Park

Gyeonggi-do

These pleasant parklands keep up the pottery theme with a variety of ceramic sculptures surrounding a scenic lake. There are also galleries, museums and an impressive rock-climbing wall. Seolbong Park hosts the annual Icheon Ceramic Festival.

