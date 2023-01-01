Cape Point Vineyards

This small vineyard known for its fine sauvignon blanc has a spectacular setting overlooking Noordhoek Beach. Enjoy the wines with a picnic (R395 for two, book at least a day ahead; 11am to 5pm Friday to Wednesday) on the grounds, or at the restaurant (noon to 3pm Friday to Wednesday, plus 6pm to 8.30pm Friday and Saturday).

The Thursday evening community market (4.30pm to 8.30pm), selling mainly food, is a weekly highlight for locals and great for kids, who can play on the lawns above the farm dam.