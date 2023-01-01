There’s plenty to see and do at this attractive historic farmstead just outside Kommetjie. Among the attractions are craft shops and art studios; a cafe, sushi bar and the Blue Water Cafe restaurant; a snake and reptile park (adult/child R70/50); the Higgeldy Piggeldy Farmyard (R20), stocked with animals; camel rides (noon to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday; adult/child R70/50); and a farm shop selling tasty goat's cheeses (made on-site by a French cheesemaker) and other provisions.