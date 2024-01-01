Simon’s Town Museum

Simon's Town & Southern Peninsula

This rambling museum traces the history of Simon’s Town, with displays ranging from maritime exhibits to a room dedicated to Just Nuisance, the local Great Dane adopted as a navy mascot in WWII. It's housed in the old governor’s residence (1777).

