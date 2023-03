Immortalised in bronze in 1985 by artist Jean Doyle, this famous local canine mascot lived from 1937 to 1944 and is fondly remembered for befriending naval sailors during WWII. Indeed, the Great Dane became the only dog to be enlisted in the Royal Navy. His statue overlooks the marina.

There are also craft stalls on Jubilee Sq, which hosts a market every second Saturday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.