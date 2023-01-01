Heritage Museum

Simon’s Town had a 7000-strong community of people of colour before apartheid forcibly removed most of them, mainly to the suburb of Ocean’s View, over on the Atlantic side of the peninsula. This small but interesting museum in Almay House (1858), with a lovely front garden, is dedicated to the evictees and their Islamic culture, which traces its roots to Simon's Town's 18th-century beginnings. The museum is curated by Zainab Davidson, whose family was evicted in 1975.