South African Naval Museum

Principally for naval enthusiasts, this museum nonetheless has plenty of interesting exhibits, including model ships and submarines, uniforms and a life-sized ship's bridge. The museum occupies the buildings of the original Dockyard Magazine (storehouse), built in the mid-18th century.

Ask about touring the SAS Assegaai, a Daphne-class, French-built submarine, which served the South African Navy from 1971 to 2003. It was open as a museum in Simon's Town Naval Dockyard, but has been closed for repairs.