Actually an overhang, this cave is named after Victor Peers, who, with his son Bertie, started excavating the site in 1927, collecting evidence of Khoe-San habitation dating back 10,000 years. The most dramatic find was an 11,000-year-old-skull; it’s thought this was an ancient burial site. Declared a National Monument in 1941, the cave, which is in Silvermine Nature Reserve, provides a dramatic viewpoint out across Noordhoek towards the sea.

To access the cave directly, follow the trail from a marked parking spot on the main road, Ou Kaapse Weg.