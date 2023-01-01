Save Our Seas Shark Education Centre

This educational centre encourages awareness, protection, conservation and the sustainable fishing of sharks worldwide. The state-of-the-art exhibits, ranging from a touch pool to a microscope bench, appeal to adults and children alike. It's part of a not-for-profit foundation with similar centres in Florida and the Seychelles.

You can also find out about the pioneering Shark Spotters (http://sharkspotters.org.za) program, which monitors key beaches and raises the alarm if sharks are spotted swimming near them.