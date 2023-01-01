Noordhoek Beach

This magnificent 5km stretch of beach is favoured by surfers and horse riders. It tends to be windy, and dangerous for swimmers. The Hoek, as it is known to surfers, is an excellent right beach break at the northern end that can hold large waves (only attempt it at low tide); it’s best with a southeasterly wind. The large beach is isolated in places and attacks have occurred here, so don't go alone and seek local advice beforehand.

In the middle of the beach, the rusted shell of the steamship Kakapo sticks out of the sand like a weird sculpture. It ran aground here in 1900, on its maiden voyage from Swansea, Wales, to Sydney, Australia.