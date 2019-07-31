Triglav National Park

Triglav National Park (Triglavski Narodni Park; commonly abbreviated as TNP), with an area of 840 sq km (over 4% of Slovenian territory), is one of the largest national reserves in Europe. It is a pristine, visually spectacular world of rocky mountains – the centrepiece of which is Mt Triglav (2864m), the country's highest peak – as well as river gorges, ravines, lakes, canyons, caves, rivers, waterfalls, forests and Alpine meadows.

Explore Triglav National Park

  • Vršič Pass

    Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…

  • Church of St John the Baptist

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • Mt Triglav

    The 2864m limestone peak called Triglav (Three Heads) has been a source of inspiration and an object of devotion for Slovenes for more than a millennium –…

  • Savica Waterfall

    The magnificent Savica Waterfall, which cuts deep into a gorge 78m below, is 4km from Ukanc and can be reached by a walking path from there in 1½ hours…

  • A

    Alpine Dairy Farming Museum

    This museum in Stara Fužina, 1.5km north of Ribčev Laz, has a small collection related to Alpine dairy farming – look for it behind Gostilna Mihovc. The…

  • O

    Oplen House

    The hamlet of Studor, about 3.5km from Ribčev Laz, is home to Oplen House – a typical old peasant's cottage with a chimney-less 'black kitchen' that has…

  • P

    Pokljuka Plateau

    Close to Bled, the forests and meadows of the Pokljuka Plateau offer plenty of walking trails and winter-sports facilities. While Vintgar Gorge gets all…

  • V

    Vogel

    The glorious setting and spectacular panoramas make it worth a trip up Vogel – during winter, when it's a popular ski resort, but also in its 'green…

  • A

    Alpinum Juliana

    About 600 different plant species prosper in this botanical garden, established in 1926. Most of them are Alpine species, but because of the relatively…

