Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…
Southwestern Slovenia
Slovenia’s astonishing diversity comes to the fore in this region. By travelling short distances, you can traipse through remarkable Unesco-recognised caves that yawn open to reveal karstic treasures, go bear-watching in dense green forests, or admire the Venetian history and architectural legacy of photogenic seaside towns.
Continue the winning mix of history-meets-scenery: view dancing white Lipizzaner horses at the estate that first bred them in the late 16th century, then inspect the marvellous detail of the 15th-century Dance of Death fresco at remote Hrastovlje. Visit the historic salt pans of Sečovlje, then enjoy a salt scrub at the stylish open-air day spa in their midst.
Flavours are equally diverse and delectable. Lunch on pršut (dry-cured ham) accompanied by ruby-red teran wine for the definitive taste of the Karst, or dine on seafood washed down with local malvazija wine on the coast – best savoured with a sunset view of the Adriatic.
Explore Southwestern Slovenia
- Škocjan Caves
Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…
- Predjama Castle
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
- KKrižna Cave
You can explore most Slovenian caves on foot, but Križna (Cross) Cave, one of the most magnificent water caves in the world, is one of few where you can…
- TTartinijev Trg
The pastel-toned Tartinijev trg is a marble-paved square (oval, really) that was the inner harbour until it was filled in 1894. The statue of a nattily…
- CCathedral of St George
A cobbled street leads from behind the red Venetian House Tartinijev trg on to Piran's hilltop cathedral, baptistery and bell tower. The cathedral was…
- TTitov Trg
In the centre of old Koper, Titov trg is a Venetian-influenced stunner; mercifully, like much of the Old Town’s core, it is closed to traffic. On the…
- CCathedral of the Assumption
Plumb on Titov trg is the Cathedral of the Assumption and its 36m-tall belfry, now called the City Tower, with 204 climbable stairs to superb views. The…
- PPraetorian Palace
On the southern side of Titov trg is the white Praetorian Palace, a mixture of Venetian Gothic and Renaissance styles dating from the 15th century and the…
- BBell Tower
The Cathedral of St George's free-standing, 46.5m bell tower, built in 1609, was clearly modelled on the campanile of San Marco in Venice and provides a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southwestern Slovenia.
See
Škocjan Caves
Touring the huge, spectacular subterranean chambers of the 6km-long Škocjan Caves is a must. This remarkable cave system was carved out by the Reka River,…
See
Predjama Castle
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
See
Križna Cave
You can explore most Slovenian caves on foot, but Križna (Cross) Cave, one of the most magnificent water caves in the world, is one of few where you can…
See
Tartinijev Trg
The pastel-toned Tartinijev trg is a marble-paved square (oval, really) that was the inner harbour until it was filled in 1894. The statue of a nattily…
See
Cathedral of St George
A cobbled street leads from behind the red Venetian House Tartinijev trg on to Piran's hilltop cathedral, baptistery and bell tower. The cathedral was…
See
Titov Trg
In the centre of old Koper, Titov trg is a Venetian-influenced stunner; mercifully, like much of the Old Town’s core, it is closed to traffic. On the…
See
Cathedral of the Assumption
Plumb on Titov trg is the Cathedral of the Assumption and its 36m-tall belfry, now called the City Tower, with 204 climbable stairs to superb views. The…
See
Praetorian Palace
On the southern side of Titov trg is the white Praetorian Palace, a mixture of Venetian Gothic and Renaissance styles dating from the 15th century and the…
See
Bell Tower
The Cathedral of St George's free-standing, 46.5m bell tower, built in 1609, was clearly modelled on the campanile of San Marco in Venice and provides a…