Stajerska Wine and Traditional Food Full Day Trip

Slovenia is renowned for its hospitality, excellent cuisine, and premium wines. Štajerska region is one of main wine regions in Slovenia. The wines from this region are among Slovenia's most prestigious, with wine being known in this area since pre-historic times, and Maribor has long been a wine center for this region of Europe. Under the Hapsburgs and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the red wine from Maribor was a useful complement to the whites made in Austria itself. In this region there are hundreds of small, rounded hills with mineral-rich, free-draining soils, an ideal viticulture land. The portfolio of wine grape varieties grown here has a Germanic influence, varieties of Riesling are planted widely, and you can also find many vineyards where Traminec (Gewurztraminer) and Rizvanec (Muller-Thurgau) are grown. Among others there is also plenty of Sivi and Beli Pinot (Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc). Due to the long tradition of wine growing, it is quite befitting that the world's oldest vine is still growing in Maribor on the bank of the Drava River. Her scions now grow on almost all continents and also in numerous places in Slovenia.This “old lady” was planted at the end of middle ages and worthy of your attention! And you will honor her in the Old Vine House, where you will enjoy a wine tasting of 3 different regional wines. Then the tour will take you to Prlekija, a small area known for its cuisine and wine growing. You shall visit Jeruzalem, a small idyllic village that got its name from the pilgrims and crusaders returning from the Holy Land. Its tradition of wine growing lasts for centuries, and many white varieties are grown here. Especially renowned is Šipon (Furmint), but there are many others like Muscat Ottonel, Sauvignon, and more. You will visit a wine house that sits atop a round hill, and it looks like a herald of everything beautiful and pleasant. The view on the surrounding countryside is incredible and you will enjoy a lunch of traditional Prlekija dishes, accompanied with a glass of wine. After a hearty lunch a wine tasting will follow, where you will enjoy 4 different varieties of locally produced wines. After a short drive you will arrive in Ptuj, Slovenia’s oldest town. Besides its long and rich history, Ptuj boasts the oldest wine cellar in Slovenia. You will enjoy a guided tour through its underground hallways, learn about its long tradition, and enjoy a taste of their select wines. You will spoil your taste buds with Halozan, a blend of locally produced Laski Rizling, Sauvignon, Beli Pinot, and Sipon that ages quite well; then 3 other varieties will follow. Afterwards you will enjoy a walk through the old city center of this history rich town. Wherever in the city the visitor stops, the heritage is the scenery around him: Orpheus Monument, St. George’s Church, Dominican and Franciscan monasteries, castle...