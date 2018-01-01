Welcome to Ptuj
Maribor, Ptuj and Jeruzalem Tour from Ljubljana
After being picked up from your hotel in Ljubljana, meet your guide and relax during the 1.5-hour journey to Maribor. On the way, learn the history and culture of the places you’re going to visit on this day trip to three special Slovenian spots. Once in Maribor, the second largest city in Slovenia, walk the streets, taking in the Baroque and neoclassical buildings. Linger in the main square, Glavni Trg, with its intriguing plague memorial and the Renaissance-era town hall. Other not-be-missed sights are the ancient synagogue, cathedral and the world’s oldest grape vine. Simply called Old Vine, the 400-year-old vine is registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. And amazingly, it is still producing grapes.After lunch hop back on the shuttle for the 30-minute drive to Ptuj. This diminutive but very attractive ancient town, one of the oldest in Slovenia, is crowned by a striking castle. In 69 AD, Roman Emperor Vespasian was elected in Ptuj. The year also happens to be the first known record of the city — though some claim it's been inhabited since the Stone Age. Stroll the streets taking in the ancient atmosphere and learning about the town’s rich history from your guide or visit the castle.The final stop of the day is Jeruzalem, a town that legend suggests was founded by Crusaders on their way back from the Holy Land in the Middle Ages. Since then, Jeruzalem has attracted pilgrims who come to pray in the Church of Mary of the Seven Sorrows. Today, wine lovers also stop here to wander the region’s vine-clad hills and sip delicious Slovenian wine. Wander around the small town, perhaps partaking in a wine tasting or two (own expense) and then get back on the shuttle and return to your hotel in Ljubljana.
Slovenia Private Wine and Gourmet 5-Day Tour from Ljubljana or Bled
Departure from Ljubljana or surroundings. Day before start of the tour we meet for short introduction at your place of stay.DAY 1: Skocjan caves – Stanjel - Vipava valleyHead towards Karst region, the land of numerous natural phenomena and limestone. First remarkableness of Karst is Skocjan cave, under Unesco. After visit of local Karst winery. Visit picturesque Karst village – Stanjel, followed by memorable special slow food experience in special atmosphere in a small village in the Upper Vipava Valley. The farm is hidden in the narrow streets of the village, which is protected as a monument of the cultural heritage. Return back to LjubljanaDAY 2: Dolenjska areaLet's go to the place of wavy vineyards, with outstanding views on the surrounding. First stop at famous wine producer Frelih, and tasting of special and unique sparkling wine, made of Cviček. It is the only one in the world, no one else makes it. Cvicek is together with Italian Chianti the only wine produced from red and white grapes. Then you will go to place called "Heaven" where you will have lunch in domestic farm.If you are in good shape we can walk to the top and you will see best views of the area. Return to Ljubljana. DAY 3: Istria – Piran - LjubljanaDrive to pristine Istrian village with typical architecture.. Meet local truffle hunter who will explain you how to hunt truffles. Then you will try delicious truffle specialties. Drive to Piran, sightseeing. Return to Ljubljana. DAY 4: Goriska Brda Head to Goriska Brda, renowned as a Slovenian Tuscany, where you will visit two renowned wine cellars, in the heart of Goriska Brda, combined with sightseeing. Return to Ljubljana. DAY 5: Ptuj - Jeruzalem Head to Ptuj, the oldest Slovenian town. Visit to the oldest Slovenian wine cellar with wine tasting. Then continue among hills to Jeruzalem, region blessed by excellent wines. In a local tourist farm time for lunch with wine tasting. Drive back to Ljubljana.
Medieval Ptuj and Maribor Private Day Trip with Wine Tasting from Ljubljana or Bled
Meet your guide at 8am at your hotel in Ljubljana or Bled and depart for northeastern Slovenia. Head to Maribor, located on the banks of the Drava River in the hilly countryside. The land is scattered with vineyards and contains the oldest vine in the world. Take time to sightsee around the town. Drive a half hour to Ptuj, the oldest town in Slovenia. Stroll through the picturesque town and visit Ptuj Castle. Explore the Dominican and Minorite monasteries, the Provost church, and the old city hall, among other notable buildings. Experience a wine tasting in an old wine cellar in Ptuj. Sip four different local wines accompanied with snacks and view a multimedia presentation about the wine cellar. At the conclusion of the tour, drive back to your hotel.
Stajerska Wine and Traditional Food Full Day Trip
Slovenia is renowned for its hospitality, excellent cuisine, and premium wines. Štajerska region is one of main wine regions in Slovenia. The wines from this region are among Slovenia's most prestigious, with wine being known in this area since pre-historic times, and Maribor has long been a wine center for this region of Europe. Under the Hapsburgs and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the red wine from Maribor was a useful complement to the whites made in Austria itself. In this region there are hundreds of small, rounded hills with mineral-rich, free-draining soils, an ideal viticulture land. The portfolio of wine grape varieties grown here has a Germanic influence, varieties of Riesling are planted widely, and you can also find many vineyards where Traminec (Gewurztraminer) and Rizvanec (Muller-Thurgau) are grown. Among others there is also plenty of Sivi and Beli Pinot (Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc). Due to the long tradition of wine growing, it is quite befitting that the world's oldest vine is still growing in Maribor on the bank of the Drava River. Her scions now grow on almost all continents and also in numerous places in Slovenia.This “old lady” was planted at the end of middle ages and worthy of your attention! And you will honor her in the Old Vine House, where you will enjoy a wine tasting of 3 different regional wines. Then the tour will take you to Prlekija, a small area known for its cuisine and wine growing. You shall visit Jeruzalem, a small idyllic village that got its name from the pilgrims and crusaders returning from the Holy Land. Its tradition of wine growing lasts for centuries, and many white varieties are grown here. Especially renowned is Šipon (Furmint), but there are many others like Muscat Ottonel, Sauvignon, and more. You will visit a wine house that sits atop a round hill, and it looks like a herald of everything beautiful and pleasant. The view on the surrounding countryside is incredible and you will enjoy a lunch of traditional Prlekija dishes, accompanied with a glass of wine. After a hearty lunch a wine tasting will follow, where you will enjoy 4 different varieties of locally produced wines. After a short drive you will arrive in Ptuj, Slovenia’s oldest town. Besides its long and rich history, Ptuj boasts the oldest wine cellar in Slovenia. You will enjoy a guided tour through its underground hallways, learn about its long tradition, and enjoy a taste of their select wines. You will spoil your taste buds with Halozan, a blend of locally produced Laski Rizling, Sauvignon, Beli Pinot, and Sipon that ages quite well; then 3 other varieties will follow. Afterwards you will enjoy a walk through the old city center of this history rich town. Wherever in the city the visitor stops, the heritage is the scenery around him: Orpheus Monument, St. George’s Church, Dominican and Franciscan monasteries, castle...