Koper's recreational area, the seaside resort of Ankaran, is to the north across Koper Bay.
Slovenian Coast and Karst Day Trip from Ljubljana
Begin with a pickup from your hotel in the capital. Then, learn about the history and culture of the places you’ll visit from your knowledgeable guide as you cruise through rural Slovenia in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle. Your first stop is the dramatic and imposing Predjama Castle, which has been perched in a gaping hole in the middle of a 400-foot (123-meter) cliffside for the last 700 years. Learn about the history of the castle, including its most famous resident: 15th-century Erazam, a knight that some refer to as a robber baron. From there, move on to Škocjan Caves, one of the largest Karst caves in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The caves are considered one of the great natural wonders on the planet and are not to be missed. While there, enjoy some of the Karst region's prosciutto and a glass of local wine. Then it’s on to Lipica* to commune with the town’s famous residents: the white Lipizzaners, the famed horses from the Spanish riding school in Vienna. After cruising along Slovenia’s 28-mile (46-km) coast and passing the seaside towns of Koper, Izola and Portoroz, stop in Piran. The charming coastal town boasts a warren of medieval lanes and intimate squares all snuggled right up to the Adriatic coastline. Enjoy a fresh seafood meal or go swimming in the ocean before hopping in the shuttle and heading back to your hotel in Ljubljana.*Note: the visit to the Lipizzaner horses in Lipica is not possible during winter (November to March) Horses are kept in the stables during the cold season and are not accessible to visitors during that time.
Slovenian Coast Day Trip from Ljubljana
Meet your guide at your centrally located Ljubljana hotel in the morning, and then travel by air-conditioned minivan to Socerb Castle. Perched atop a steep cliff where the Slovenian Karst transitions into the Šavrini Hills (Šavrinsko gričevje), the castle is among the most important examples of fortified architecture in the region.On arrival, after roughly an hour, admire the fortress’ ruined exterior with your guide and then head to a nearby vantage point, where breathtaking views of the Bay of Trieste, the city of Koper and the Italian border await.Spend a few moments snapping photos, and then return to your minivan and travel to the Church of the Holy Trinity in Hrastovlje. Enter the church and learn how it was constructed between the 12th and 14th centuries. Admire the southern Romanesque–style architecture and see its famous fresco of the Dance of Death (Dance Macabre).Next, travel to Sečovlje Salina Nature Park, the northernmost salt flats in the Mediterranean and one of the Slovenian coast’s most important attractions. Walk along the impressive salt pans with your guide and hear how salt is still produced here using centuries-old methods.After around 45 minutes, return to your minivan and lap up the views as you travel through Portorož, the largest resort town on the Slovenian coast, and arrive at the pretty town of Piran. Here, traverse the warren of medieval streets and houses on a short walking tour, and then enjoy around 1.5 hours of free time for lunch (own expense) at a local restaurant.With your appetite sated, continue on to Koper, the largest city and port in Slovenia. During a brief walking tour of the town center, discover why Koper is considered to be one of the most historically important places on the Slovenian coast. Then, make the most of free time to explore independently.When the time comes, join back up with your guide and minivan for the return to Ljubljana, where your day trip concludes at your hotel.
Hop and Taste Hop on-Hop off
We upgraded the standardized Hop On Hop Off shore excursion to the new concept called Hop & Taste. Offering the tour for 5 hours with multiple departures, you will be able to visit the major coastal town such as Izola, Piran, Portoroz and finally Koper. At each destination you are free to explore the town on your own and spend your time at leisure, before proceeding to your next destination.Izola is known for its fishermen heritage and a wonderful seaside for a stroll along the sea. Its interior streets a filled with small workshops and a pleasant lively vibe. Piran is the pearl of the Adriatic, venetian architecture and a rich cultural past. You can explore the Maritime museum or visit the St. George’s cathedral overlooking Piran with one of the best panoramic views in Slovenia. Next is Portoroz, seaside resort with a large sandy beach and a promenade, that offers also the possibility for some shopping or a coffee at the luxurious Hotel Kempinski Palace. Finally you will stop in Koper, where you can easily walk at your pace back to the ship. Koper offers also the possibility to visit the Bell tower and Pretorian palace on your own.To make your journey even better, we will provide a booklet of tasting coupons, that will offer you the possibility to taste some traditional delicacies at each destination and will offer you the possibility to have a taste of the traditional coastal Slovenia and merge with the locals.The 2018 departures are open now!!
Postojna Cave and Predjama Castle Day Trip from Koper
Postojna Cave, the queen of all caves, is the best-known cave in the world. It is also the greatest tourist attraction in Slovenia and one of the world’s largest karst monuments. This is the only place in the world where the underground landscape can be traversed on an electric train and where you get to meet this underground kingdom’s most famous inhabitant – the proteus (olm) – up close. A fantastic web of tunnels, passages, galleries and halls, astonishing diversity of karst features, as well as easy access are certainly the main reasons for such popularity of the cave and a large number of visitors (more than 36 million of them in over 200 years).The Predjama Castle reigns over the surrounding area, not far from the Postojna Cave, in the idyllic village of Predjama. This picturesque, magnificent, defiant, mysterious and impregnable castle has been perched up in the middle of a vertical 123-meter high cliff for more than 800 years. Its romantic appeal is further emphasized by the idyllic Lokva River, which disappears into the underground world deep down below the castle. As the only preserved cave castle in Europe, the Predjama Castle offers a unique insight into the building techniques and resourcefulness of people in the Middle Ages, who were looking for and found a safe harbor for themselves right at the entrance into the cave. During a siege that took place in the 15th century, the castle provided a refuge for its best known and most notorious owner - Erazem of Predjama. The legend about the courageous robber baron Erazem, who remained undefeated until one of his servants betrayed him, is still in people’s minds, inspiring and alluring as ever. It was this safe abode of his which helped the brave knight resist the besiegers without much difficulty for more than a year.
Lake Bled and Ljubljana Tour from Koper
Ljubljana, the capital and largest city in Slovenia, is the cultural, educational, economic, political and administrative centre of the country. It is renowned for its rich history, which is reflected in the unique architectural heritage. Its old town centre is embraced by Ljubljana Castle and the river Ljubljanica where the feeling of the city is the strongest. On your trip, you will encounter ancient and modern architecture. You will visit the old town center where you will admire the works of the Slovene architect Jože Plečnik, who took an important part in designing the Ljubljana’s most famous bridges, town squares and parks. In a little more than three decades, Jože Plečnik transformed Ljubljana from a provincial city to the capital of the Slovene nation and reshaped the urban part of the city. His influence can be felt everywhere, but mostly along the river Ljubljanica.On your trip, you will visit some of the most interesting buildings and monuments, such as the Ljubljana Town Hall, the Triple Bridge, the Shoemakers’ Bridge, Ljubljana Cathedral, the Robba Fountain, Prešeren Square, Congress Square and other attractions. The symbol of the city is the Ljubljana Dragon. It is depicted on the top of the tower of Ljubljana Castle and on the Ljubljanica - crossing Dragon Bridge. It symbolizes power, courage and greatness.Bled is an Alpine town which represents one of the oldest and most beautiful tourist destinations in Slovenia. Its main attraction is the lake which surrounds Bled Island. The island has several buildings, the main one being the Gothic church dedicated to the Assumption of Mary. The church has a make-a-wish bell and is frequently visited by newlyweds and other guests. Lake Bled will certainly leave you speechless since it offers various sport activities and represents a place where you can spend the most romantic moments of your life. On the trip, you will walk around the lake enjoying the fresh alpine air and watching swans and ducks at play. Also, you will admire Bled Castle built on a precipice above the glacial lake which according to written sources is the oldest Slovene castle. At the end, you will pass by some other local monuments and refresh ourselves with a delicious vanilla and custard cream cake called cremeschnitte (kremšnita). You will also have a chance to take some beautiful photos of the lake, island, castle and the nearby Alps.
Lipica Stud Farm and Skocjan Caves Day Trip from Koper
The Lipica Stud Farm is one of the oldest stud farms in the world and it represents the origin of the Lipizzan horse. In a unique natural environment, in the middle of fairy meadows and in the shade of oak and chestnut trees, you will find beautiful white horses which will certainly enchant you. Taking a walk on the stud farm estate is like traveling through history. The old manor house and the gracefulness of the Lipizzan horse will take you to the time when horse carriages were the most prominent way of transport. For more than 400 years the tradition of breeding these white horses has been preserved in the center of the unique Karst landscape which today represents one of the most beautiful natural and cultural monuments in Slovenia. On your trip, experience the world of the Lipizzan horse, walk through the stable, and visit the Lipikum Museum dedicated to various aspects of the stud and the Lipizzan breed.Škocjan Caves is a cave system in Slovenia which together with the underground stream of the river Reka represents the most important natural phenomenon of the Karst region and one of the largest underground canyons in the world. Due to its exceptional significance, Škocjan Caves was entered on UNESCO’s list of natural and cultural world heritage sites in 1986. Its colorful underground world is adorned with giant stalactites, water rapids, and beautiful lakes. On your trip, view the world’s largest underground canyon and walk across the bridge which is situated 40 meters above the underground river. The panoramic view at the exit of the cave will certainly leave you speechless. At the end, you will visit the Škocjan Caves Regional Park, an open-air like museum, which is well-known for its ethnological, karstological, geological, and archaeological monuments, as well as for its natural and cultural heritage. Here the guests can walk through the park and enjoy the unspoiled nature.