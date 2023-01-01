Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Built in the 1880s, this national monument was the headquarters of Dr Sun Yat Sen's Chinese Revolutionary Alliance in Southeast Asia, which led to the overthrow of the Qing dynasty and the creation of the first Chinese republic. Dr Sun Yat Sen briefly stayed in the house while touring Asia to whip up support for the cause. It's a fine example of a colonial Victorian villa and houses a museum with items pertaining to Dr Sun's life and work.

Next door is the Sasanaramsi Burmese Buddhist Temple, a towering building guarded by two chinthes (lion-like figures) and housing a beautiful white-marble Buddha statue, decorated somewhat bizarrely with a 'halo' of different-coloured LED lights.