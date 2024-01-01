Sasanaramsi Burmese Buddhist Temple

Singapore

LoginSave

Next door to the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, this towering temple is guarded by two chinthes (lion-like figures) and houses a beautiful 3.5m tall white-marble Buddha statue, decorated somewhat bizarrely with a 'halo' of different-coloured LED lights.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The red Panda

    Singapore Zoo

    6.52 MILES

    The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…

  • Supertree Grove in the Garden by the Bay in Singapore

    Gardens by the Bay

    3.33 MILES

    Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…

  • National Gallery Singapore

    National Gallery Singapore

    2.63 MILES

    Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…

  • Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    2.46 MILES

    Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…

  • SINGAPORE - MARCH 1, 2015: Day scene of Henderson wave bridge, Singapore. Henderson wave bridge is one of the most attractive pedestrian bridge in Singapore. ; Shutterstock ID 326798276; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Southern Ridges

    4.71 MILES

    Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…

  • MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Singapore

    MacRitchie Reservoir

    1.27 MILES

    MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…

  • Baba House

    Baba House

    3.57 MILES

    Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…

  • Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)

    Asian Civilisations Museum

    2.84 MILES

    This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…

View more attractions

Nearby Singapore attractions

1. Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

0.03 MILES

Built in the 1880s, this national monument was the headquarters of Dr Sun Yat Sen's Chinese Revolutionary Alliance in Southeast Asia, which led to the…

2. Cheng Huang Temple

0.69 MILES

The Cheng Huang Temple is constantly buzzing with locals paying their respects. Dedicated to a god who administers justice in the netherworld (must…

3. Lian Shan Shuang Lin Monastery

0.75 MILES

This breathtaking monastery was established in 1898 and inspired by the Xi Chang Shi temple in Fuzhou, China. Two majestic gates frame the entrance, while…

4. Leong San See Temple

1.15 MILES

Dating from 1917, this relatively modest temple is dedicated to goddess of mercy Kuan Yin (Guan Yin). The temple's name translates as Dragon Mountain…

5. Sakya Muni Buddha Gaya Temple

1.17 MILES

Dominating this temple is a 15m-tall, 300-tonne Buddha. Keeping him company is an eclectic cast of deities, including Kuan Yin (Guan Yin; the Chinese…

6. Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple

1.18 MILES

Dedicated to Kaliamman, the Destroyer of Evil, this South Indian temple began life in 1870 as a modest shrine but underwent a significant facelift in 1969…

7. Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple

1.23 MILES

Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple dates from 1855, but the striking, 20m-tall gopuram (tower) is a S$300,000 1966 add-on. Inside are statues of Vishnu,…

8. MacRitchie Reservoir

1.27 MILES

MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…