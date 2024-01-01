Sasanaramsi Burmese Buddhist Temple

Next door to the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, this towering temple is guarded by two chinthes (lion-like figures) and houses a beautiful 3.5m tall white-marble Buddha statue, decorated somewhat bizarrely with a 'halo' of different-coloured LED lights.
Nearby Singapore attractions
1. Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall
0.03 MILES
Built in the 1880s, this national monument was the headquarters of Dr Sun Yat Sen's Chinese Revolutionary Alliance in Southeast Asia, which led to the…
0.69 MILES
The Cheng Huang Temple is constantly buzzing with locals paying their respects. Dedicated to a god who administers justice in the netherworld (must…
3. Lian Shan Shuang Lin Monastery
0.75 MILES
This breathtaking monastery was established in 1898 and inspired by the Xi Chang Shi temple in Fuzhou, China. Two majestic gates frame the entrance, while…
1.15 MILES
Dating from 1917, this relatively modest temple is dedicated to goddess of mercy Kuan Yin (Guan Yin). The temple's name translates as Dragon Mountain…
5. Sakya Muni Buddha Gaya Temple
1.17 MILES
Dominating this temple is a 15m-tall, 300-tonne Buddha. Keeping him company is an eclectic cast of deities, including Kuan Yin (Guan Yin; the Chinese…
6. Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple
1.18 MILES
Dedicated to Kaliamman, the Destroyer of Evil, this South Indian temple began life in 1870 as a modest shrine but underwent a significant facelift in 1969…
7. Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple
1.23 MILES
Dedicated to Vishnu, this temple dates from 1855, but the striking, 20m-tall gopuram (tower) is a S$300,000 1966 add-on. Inside are statues of Vishnu,…
1.27 MILES
MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…