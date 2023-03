The Cheng Huang Temple is constantly buzzing with locals paying their respects. Dedicated to a god who administers justice in the netherworld (must explain the crowd), the atmospheric interior of the 1912 structure soars up to red- and ochre-hued ceiling, thick beams stained with decades of incense smoke. Next door is the awe-inspiring Lian Shan Shuang Lin Monastery, with majestic halls and a seven-storey pagoda.

The monastery and temple are about a 1km walk east of Toa Payoh MRT station.