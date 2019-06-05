Lian Shan Shuang Lin Monastery

This breathtaking monastery was established in 1898 and inspired by the Xi Chang Shi temple in Fuzhou, China. Two majestic gates frame the entrance, while further to the right is a seven-storey pagoda adorned with carvings. Inside the complex, shaded pathways lead from bonsai-filled courtyards to the monastery's three main halls, of which the Mahavira Hall is the most spectacular.

To the left of the monastery stands the weathered Cheng Huang Temple, dedicated to the Town God, administrator of justice in the netherworld. The main hall was built in 1912, its thick beams stained from decades of incense smoke.

The monastery and temple are about a 1km walk east of Toa Payoh MRT station.