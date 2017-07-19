7 Days Budva to Skopje Tour

Day 1 Saturday / Budva - Kotor - Dubrovnik (Croatia)Meeting at our meeting point in Budva and we drive to Dubrovnik. Along the way we stop at Kotor, which is set on the beautiful Bay of Kotor Amongst the sights to see are the well-preserved Old Town and its city walls and the Cathedral of Saint Tryphon (built in 1166). We continue to Dubrovnik a city legendary for its well-preserved stone walls, and is often referred to as the 'Pearl of the Adriatic'. On arrival, head out on a guided walk along the city walls, enjoying views of the Adriatic Sea. You'll also visit Big Onofrio's Fountain,the 13th century Franciscan monastery,the Sponza and Rector's Palaces. Overnight Dubrovnik 3 star HotelDay 2 Sunday / Dubrovnik - SplitAfter breakfast, we will drive along the Adriatic coast line towards to Split. In the afternoon we will have walking tour of the city visiting, Diocletian Palace, a Roman imperial palace and UNESCO World Heritage site. We will walk the southern part of palace, the Bronze Gates, through the Vestibul of the Emperor's Palace, The Mausoleum, St. Dujam's Cathedral, Cathedral Treasury, Temple of Jupiter, St. Martin's Church (Golden Gate) and conclude the tour at the fruit square and visit the Venetian castle, Milesi Palace and the Monument of Marko Marulic.Overnight Split 4 star Hotel (B)Day 3 Monday / Split - Mostar - Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)Today depart for Sarajevo via Mostar, a town situated in Herzegovina. The city was the most heavily bombed settlement in Bosnia during the war, but it has since been rebuilt and now features on UNESCO's World Heritage list. On the way, we visit the famous Stari Most Bridge. Afterwards, we drive to Sarajevo, which is Bosnia and Herzegovina's small but vibrant capital. The city mixes east and west dotted with minarets, mosques, bazaars and the aroma of coffee. In the evening, perhaps enjoy a simple but delicious meal in Bascarsija, Sarajevo's old bazaar and you must try the local specialty of 'bosanski cevapi' .Overnight Sarajevo 4 star Hotel (B)Day 4 Tuesday / Sarajevo - Belgrade (Serbia)This morning we depart for Belgrade, which is famous for its churches and museums. In the evening, head down to Skadarska Street in the bohemian quarter of Skadarlija to sample some authentic local food and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Overnight Belgrade 4 star Hotel (B)Day 5 Wednesday / BelgradeToday, we will visit the historic and green heart of Kalemegdan Park. The park is home to Kelmegdan Fortress. Overnight Belgrade 4 star Hotel(B)Day 6 Thursday / Belgrade to Skopje (Macedonia)Departure for Skopje via Nis, the third largest city in Serbia. After a sightseeing in Nis, visiting remnants of its Ottoman past, we cross the border into Macedonia and proceed to Skopje.Overnight Skopje 4 star(B)Day 7 Friday / SkopjeAfter breakfast, our tour concludes.