Welcome to Niš
Niš was settled in pre-Roman times, but hit its peak during the years of the Empire. Constantine the Great (AD 280–337) was born here, as were two other Roman emperors, Constantius III and Justin I. Turkish rule lasted from 1386 until 1877, despite several Serb revolts; the Tower of Skulls and Niš Fortress are reminders of Ottoman dominion. Niš also did it tough during WWII; the Nazis built one of Serbia's most notorious concentration camps here.
Full-day Nis and Serbian History Tour from Sofia
Our guide will pick you up at 8:30am from your hotel or accommodation in Sofia. Only 45 minutes of driving will take you to the border between Bulgaria and Serbia. After another hour and a half drive, crossing the wonderful Sicevo gorge you will reach Nis. Your first stop is Mediana - an ancient luxurious residence. Here you will learn about the history of the city, during the Antiquity and how important was Naissos for the Romans, while admiring lovely mosaics on the floor of the atrium in one of the houses of the noble people, lived here.NOTE: Mediana is still closed for renovation, so visitors are currently not allowed.Your next stop for the day is Cele kula, or the Skull tower. Built here in 1809 after the battle of Cegar hill between the Serbians and the Ottomans, it represents the atrocities of the Turks against the Serbs. Today the Skull tower is a symbol of the Serbian battle for independence and a cultural monument of exceptional importance for the history of the country.From over here you will head to the city center for some lovely Serbian grill in traditional restaurant, located in the Old quarter of Nis. After that you will have free time in the city center to buy some souvenirs, before we head towards Nis Concentration camp. The name of the camp is 12th of February and is one of the few preserved in Serbia. Although small in sizes, the history of Nis camp is not different of these of the other camps around occupied Europe. Here you will learn about the occupation of Serbia during WWII, the stories of the imprisoned Jews, Romas and communists.After our visit of the camp you will head towards Sofia and expect to arrive somewhere around 6:30pm.
Nis and Devil's Town Full Day Trip from Belgrade
Start your day with a 8am transfer to Nis, one of the biggest city in Serbia.In your trip you will visit the following tourist attractions: Nis: Once known as Naisus, birthplace of the first Christian Roman Emperor, Constantine the Great. Niš Fortress is a fortress in the city of Niš, Serbia. It is a complex and important cultural and historical monument. It rises on the right bank of the Nišava River, overlooking the area inhabited for longer than two millennia. It was protected by law in May 1948 as it was declared a cultural site of great significance. The current condition of the fortress lists it as one of the best preserved fortifications of this kind in Serbia as well as on the Balkan Peninsula.Skull tower, tower made of the skulls of Serbian fighters who rose up against Ottomans...and paid the ultimate price. Mediana: archaeological park which represents a luxurious residence with a highly organized economy. Excavations have revealed a villa with thermal, granary and water tower. The concentration camp located in the district of Crveni Krst (Red Cross) is one of the few fully preserved fascist camps in Europe. Even today, it provides authentic testimony to the perils of the Serbian, Romani, and Jewish population, communists, numerous supporters of the liberation movement and partisans, who were incarcerated here during the German occupation of Serbia (1941-1945).Devil’s Town – New Seven Wonders of Nature nominee! This natural monument is comprised of two natural and rare in the world phenomena: the soil figures, as specific forms of relief which appear rather attractive, and two springs of extremely acid water with high mineralization. After Devils Town (3+ hours) return transfer to Belgrade in the night time.
GRAND BALKAN PRIVATE MULTIPLE-DAY TOUR
Day 1: ZAGREB;Arrival in Zagreb. Transfer to the accommodation.Welcome Dinner and overnight in Zagreb. Day 2: ZAGREB After breakfast, city tour of the capital of Croatia, featuring the Upper and the Lower Town.Afternoon at leisure. An optional half-day trip to Zagorje area (castle of Trakošćan with a wine-tasting) or Čigoč – the European village of storks.Overnight in Zagreb Day 3: ZAGREB - ĐAKOVO - BELGRADE (450 km)After breakfast, we head to Đakovo, driving for a couple of hundreds of kilometres through Slavonia. Đakovo is a town that houses the famous Lipizzaner studs. Continue towards Belgrade, Overnight in Belgrade. Day 4: BELGRADE After breakfast, City Tour of Belgrade. An optional dinner and folklore with gipsy music on one of the famous boats (splav). Overnight in Belgrade. Day 5: BELGRADE - NIŠ - SKOPJE (500 km) After breakfast, we head southward, to the city of Niš, the third largest in Serbia. continue to Skopje.Overnight in Skopje, Day 6: SKOPJE. A morning city tour of Skopje, a city that was devastated in a massive earthquake in 1963. Overnight in Skopje. Day 7: SKOPJE - OHRID (150 km) After breakfast, we head to Ohrid. Visit of the famous monastery of Saint Naum.An optional Macedonian dinner with folklore.Overnight in Ohrid. Day 8: OHRID - TIRANA (150 km)Setting forth to Tirana, the capital of Albania. City tour of Tirana. Overnight in Tirana. Day 9: TIRANA After breakfast, visit of an important museum of Tirana.An optional cable-car ride up the mountain. An optional visit of Durres, the largest port of Albania/Kruje, a historic town with a castle nestled in a dramatic scenery and the birthplace of the almost mythical Albanian hero, Skenderbeu. Overnight in Tirana. Day 10: TIRANA - DUBROVNIK (300 km) After breakfast, we continue our drive along the Adriatic coast towards Dubrovnik, one of the most beautiful fortified cities of the Old World. On the way we stop for lunch in Budva and in the afternoon we enjoy the magnificent historic town of Kotor, a UNESCO world heritage site. Overnight in Dubrovnik. Day 11: DUBROVNIK A morning tour of the old town, which was the centre of a miniature republic for centuries. Farewell dinner in a charming village in the countryside.Overnight in Dubrovnik Day 12: DUBROVNIK Free time till the transfer to the airport for your flight home.
Skopje Nis, Serbia - One day tour
Half-day sightseeing by bus, on foot sightseeing included Fair Naissus, city of fairies, city of fairytales. Many compared it with the most beautiful cities around the world. The city of the millenniums, holds the stories everyone should envy. During its existence, Niš welcomed many kings and generals. Niš welcomes you as well! Welcome to our town! The tour starts at the meeting point at 09:00h. A story about Čegar hill and going back through history to the Stevan Sinđelić era: to the time when the famous Čegar battle occured, when the world heard the story of prowess. The inevitable sequel of this story is going to the Scull tower, a place where you loose your breath! We will whisper about what happened here and continue on Tsarigrad road to Niška Banja (a spa, 7km away from the center of Niš). And in the Spa we will take a walk and talk about the old times, beutifull villas. We will talk about one king, one Prime minister, some nice events, Agatha Christie and some old times... And as soon as we finish Orient Express drive, we will take nice memories tram drive... And after, a short bus drive on Via Militaris with one stop in Mediana archaeological site. At this archeological site we will talk about Constantine the Great, the Edict of Milan... After this ancient times walk we will go to the Fortress, where we will have a stroll and talk about it’s gates, hammam, arsenal, powder magazines, old roman streets, one mosque, Felix Kanitz, the first prison, red carpet and the Film festival… after, we continue by the “Building where history lives”, the Castle, Anton Avgustinčić, Đorđe Krstić, Branko Miljković and other great artists. The walk will finish in Kazandžijsko sokače, the old Niš street, wherethe group can relax and enjoy a cup of coffee.
6 Days Split to Skopje Tour
Day 1 Sunday / SplitWelcome to Split, upon your arrival, you will be welcomed and transferred to your hotel. The remainder of your day is free to explore. Overnight Split 4 star HotelDay 2 Monday / Split - Mostar - Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)Today depart for Sarajevo via Mostar, a town situated in a beautiful valley in the high mountains of Herzegovina. The city was the most heavily bombed settlement in Bosnia during the war, but it has since been rebuilt and now features on UNESCO's World Heritage list. On the way, we visit the famous Stari Most Bridge, built by the Ottomans in 156. It was the great architect Mimar Hajrudin who succeeded with the impossible mission to cross the Neretva River with a single span stone bridge. Afterwards, we drive to Sarajevo, which is Bosnia and Herzegovina's small but vibrant capital. Twenty years after the end of a devastating war, Sarajevo is slowly asserting itself as one of Europe's most beautiful and interesting cities. The city mixes east and west dotted with minarets, mosques, bazaars and the aroma of coffee. In the evening, perhaps enjoy a simple but delicious meal in Bascarsija, Sarajevo's old bazaar and you must try the local specialty of 'bosanski cevapi' (grilled minced meat mixed with mild spices). Overnight Sarajevo 4 star Hotel (B)Day 3 Tuesday Sarajevo - Belgrade (Serbia)This morning, after breakfast, we depart for Serbia's capital, Belgrade, which is famous for its grand Orthodox churches and museums. In the evening, head down to Skadarska Street in the bohemian quarter of Skadarlija to sample some authentic local food and enjoy the lively atmosphere, in a place where Orthodox churches vie for space next to fashionable nightclubs. Overnight Belgrade 4 star Hotel (B)Day 4 Wednesday / BelgradeToday, we will visit the city's wide boulevards and squares, and the historic and green heart of Kalemegdan Park. The park is home to Kelmegdan Fortress, which has overlooked the Danube River here for centuries. Overnight Belgrade 4 star Hotel (B)Day 5 Thursday / Belgrade to Skopje (Macedonia)Departure for Skopje via Nis, the third largest city in Serbia. After a sightseeing in Nis, visiting remnants of its Ottoman past, we cross the border into Macedonia and proceed to the capital, Skopje, arriving in the afternoon. Overnight Skopje 4 star Hotel (B)Day 6 Friday / SkopjeAfter breakfast , our tour concludes (B)
7 Days Budva to Skopje Tour
Day 1 Saturday / Budva - Kotor - Dubrovnik (Croatia)Meeting at our meeting point in Budva and we drive to Dubrovnik. Along the way we stop at Kotor, which is set on the beautiful Bay of Kotor Amongst the sights to see are the well-preserved Old Town and its city walls and the Cathedral of Saint Tryphon (built in 1166). We continue to Dubrovnik a city legendary for its well-preserved stone walls, and is often referred to as the 'Pearl of the Adriatic'. On arrival, head out on a guided walk along the city walls, enjoying views of the Adriatic Sea. You'll also visit Big Onofrio's Fountain,the 13th century Franciscan monastery,the Sponza and Rector's Palaces. Overnight Dubrovnik 3 star HotelDay 2 Sunday / Dubrovnik - SplitAfter breakfast, we will drive along the Adriatic coast line towards to Split. In the afternoon we will have walking tour of the city visiting, Diocletian Palace, a Roman imperial palace and UNESCO World Heritage site. We will walk the southern part of palace, the Bronze Gates, through the Vestibul of the Emperor's Palace, The Mausoleum, St. Dujam's Cathedral, Cathedral Treasury, Temple of Jupiter, St. Martin's Church (Golden Gate) and conclude the tour at the fruit square and visit the Venetian castle, Milesi Palace and the Monument of Marko Marulic.Overnight Split 4 star Hotel (B)Day 3 Monday / Split - Mostar - Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)Today depart for Sarajevo via Mostar, a town situated in Herzegovina. The city was the most heavily bombed settlement in Bosnia during the war, but it has since been rebuilt and now features on UNESCO's World Heritage list. On the way, we visit the famous Stari Most Bridge. Afterwards, we drive to Sarajevo, which is Bosnia and Herzegovina's small but vibrant capital. The city mixes east and west dotted with minarets, mosques, bazaars and the aroma of coffee. In the evening, perhaps enjoy a simple but delicious meal in Bascarsija, Sarajevo's old bazaar and you must try the local specialty of 'bosanski cevapi' .Overnight Sarajevo 4 star Hotel (B)Day 4 Tuesday / Sarajevo - Belgrade (Serbia)This morning we depart for Belgrade, which is famous for its churches and museums. In the evening, head down to Skadarska Street in the bohemian quarter of Skadarlija to sample some authentic local food and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Overnight Belgrade 4 star Hotel (B)Day 5 Wednesday / BelgradeToday, we will visit the historic and green heart of Kalemegdan Park. The park is home to Kelmegdan Fortress. Overnight Belgrade 4 star Hotel(B)Day 6 Thursday / Belgrade to Skopje (Macedonia)Departure for Skopje via Nis, the third largest city in Serbia. After a sightseeing in Nis, visiting remnants of its Ottoman past, we cross the border into Macedonia and proceed to Skopje.Overnight Skopje 4 star(B)Day 7 Friday / SkopjeAfter breakfast, our tour concludes.