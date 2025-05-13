In the heart of the Balkans, landlocked Serbia hasn’t traditionally ranked high on most visitors’ lists of must-visit European places. Which has suited the savvy travelers who appreciate this lively Slavic country just fine.

Yet word about this underestimated destination – and its vibrant, nightlife-obsessed cities, unspoiled natural attractions and poignant, culture-melding history – is slowly getting out. Are you in on the secret? If not, here are seven experiences that set Serbia apart.

The Danube flows through the Iron Gage gorge in Đerdap National Park, Serbia. frantic00 / Shutterstock

1. Cycle the incredible Đerdap Gorge

While the Danube has its share of stunning viewpoints (it is Europe’s second-longest river, after all), the most beautiful one of all might lie along the border of Serbia and Romania. Iron Gates gorge in Đerdap National Park is one of the longest canyons in Europe, and since it’s traversed by the Danube Cycle Path (which follows the course of the mighty river from Germany to the Black Sea), a bicycle tour is the perfect way to take it all in.

In the small town of Golubac, a spectacular fortress overlooks the Danube’s widest point at 3¾ miles (6km), guarding the entrance to the Iron Gate. From here, you can follow the highway along the riverbank, passing cliffs up to 984ft (300m) high and the deepest point of the Danube at Mali Kazan below (312ft/95m). If you choose to go hiking in the national park, make sure you register at the visitor center first.

The Museum of Yugoslavia, Belgrade. Mirko Kuzmanovic/Shutterstock

2. Learn about the Yugoslav era on a tour in a vintage Yugo

From 1918 to 1992, the state of Yugoslavia encompassed most of the Balkans, uniting six countries in one federation, with Serbia at its center and Belgrade as its capital. Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, the city might be the place anywhere to consider the rise and fall of this bygone state. Yugo Tour runs sightseeing tours of Belgrade in a vintage Yugo car – the Yugoslav automotive icon that was in production from 1980 and 2008. On the guided excursion, you’ll learn intriguing facts (and even more-intriguing rumors) about the Yugoslav era, as you visit the singular brutalist landmarks of the time, such as the apartment blocks of Novi Beograd and the Museum of Yugoslavia (where Tito, Yugoslavia’s founder and president for life, rests in perpetuity).

Trčika, a cafe in a converted vintage tram, in the city center of Novi Sad. Nenad Nedomacki/Shutterstock

3. Immerse yourself in Novi Sad’s thriving cafe culture

Lingering over coffee is a national pastime in Serbia – and Novi Sad, the country’s second-biggest city, has some of the most unique venues at which to pursue it. First on the list is Trčika, a delightful vintage tram–turned–cafe in the city center. While the tram will no longer whisk you to the city’s riverside beach (the line was decommissioned in 1958), you can still hop on board to enjoy various hot beverages as well as the Serbian favorite palačinka (pancakes).

A little more hidden is the Kahlo-inspired Kafe Galerija Frida. When walking the pedestrian zone Zmaj Jovina, look for the image of the painter in a window – then make your way through a passageway and up the stairs to enjoy coffees and milkshakes in a charmingly quirky space that feels like an eccentric’s living room. And if you’re into old-fashioned radios, don’t miss Radio Cafe, whose walls are literally covered with the devices.

The village of Drvengrad, Serbia. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

4. Take the train to the fairy-tale village of Drvengrad

High in the mountains of Mokra Gora, Bosnian film director Emir Kusturica created an immersive set for his 2002 film Life Is a Miracle: the village of Drvengrad (“Timbertown”). Constructed completely out of wood and in the traditional style of the region, the town is right out of a fairy tale. Today, it’s a holiday resort – meaning you can stay in the picturesque little huts, each one with a unique interior.

Not far from Drvengrad you will find the historic Šargan Eight tourist train, which opened in 1925 and ascends 984ft (300m) in just 2 miles (3½km) around two mountain loops. After being shut down in the 1970s, Ćira (as the train is nicknamed) reopened to train aficionados in 2003.

Attendees at the EXIT festival, Novi Sad. Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

5. Party at one of Europe’s best summer music festivals

Every summer, the fortress Petrovaradin in Novi Sad hosts one of the continent’s biggest music festivals, EXIT. What started as a student movement fighting for freedom and democracy in the aftermath of the Kosovo War has since become a massive cultural event, during which up to 200,000 attendees come to hear major acts like Paul Kalkbrenner, the Cure, Ziggy Marley, Nick Cave, Snoop Dogg and the Prodigy. Amid all the revelry, the event has managed to retain its socially conscious character, with a focus on charity, humanity and ecological awareness.

Skadarska, a cobblestone, pedestrianized street in central Belgrade. aliaksei kruhlenia/Shutterstock

6. Stroll through Belgrade’s bohemian quarter

Belgrade’s pedestrianized Skadarska started as a Roma settlement around 1830. The street’s proximity to the National Theater later made it a haunt of actors, writers and poets, who stayed at its traditional inns and paid for food and accommodation with handwritten poems on napkins and menus. Today, some of Belgrade’s oldest kafanas (Serbian taverns) remain in operation, while galleries keep the artistic vibe alive. Take your time exploring this lively cobblestoned stretch, then finish your day with a drink in the northern part of the quarter, where a former brewery is home to such trendy venues as Kaldrma Bar.

A viewpoint over the Drina river in Tara National Park, Serbia. Olga Kot Photo/Shutterstock

7. Look for bears in Tara National Park

Tara National Park in Serbia’s southwest is the country’s most beautiful spot. Verdant forests and mountain peaks up to 5250ft (1600m) high are spread over 96 sq miles (250 sq km), while the clear water of the Drina river glimmers a surreal turquoise hue.

The diverse population of wildlife in the park includes about 50 brown bears. Since they’re not easy to spot, if you’re looking for a close encounter, you should book a bear-watching tour with the park. A ranger will guide you to two of the four feeding grounds; from a safe hideout you might be lucky enough to get a good look at the furry giants.