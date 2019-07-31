Many people harbour dreams of building a log cabin in the middle of a forest, but how about one in the middle of a river? Almost 50 years ago, a group of…
Tara National Park
With 220 sq km of forested slopes, dramatic ravines, jewel-like waterways and rewarding views, Tara (part of the Dinaric Alps) is scenic Serbia at its best. The park’s main attraction is the vertigo-inducing Drina River canyon, the third largest of its kind in the world. The gloriously green river slices through the cliffs, offering prime panoramas and ripper rafting; Tara’s two lakes, Perućac and Zaovine, are ideal for calm-water kayaking.
Serbia’s largest population of endangered brown bears is found within Tara’s woods, though you’d be lucky to bump into any. The park is also home to foxes, lynxes, otters and 130-plus types of birds, as well as over 1000 flora species, including the rare Pančić spruce.
Explore Tara National Park
- Little House on the Drina
Many people harbour dreams of building a log cabin in the middle of a forest, but how about one in the middle of a river? Almost 50 years ago, a group of…
- LLake Perućac
Lake Perućac was created in 1966 by the damming of the Drina, and has been a favourite with families and fisherfolk ever since. Marking the border between…
- LLake Zaovine
Surrounded by thick woods dotted with quaint villages, the artificial Lake Zaovine is a serene spot in Tara's south. Almost preternaturally peaceful, it's…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tara National Park.
See
Little House on the Drina
Many people harbour dreams of building a log cabin in the middle of a forest, but how about one in the middle of a river? Almost 50 years ago, a group of…
See
Lake Perućac
Lake Perućac was created in 1966 by the damming of the Drina, and has been a favourite with families and fisherfolk ever since. Marking the border between…
See
Lake Zaovine
Surrounded by thick woods dotted with quaint villages, the artificial Lake Zaovine is a serene spot in Tara's south. Almost preternaturally peaceful, it's…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Tara National Park
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.