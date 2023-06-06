Shop
Serbia's oldest national park, Fruška Gora is an 80km stretch of rolling hills where cloistered life has endured since monasteries were built between the 15th and 18th centuries to safeguard Serbian culture from the Turks. Of the 35 original monasteries, 16 remain and they're open to visitors. Fruška Gora is also famous for its small but select wineries; grapes were first planted here in AD 3 by the Romans.
Founded in the early 16th century, Krušedol is an iconic Orthodox monastery, so much so that it's engraved on the 5RSD coin. Despite the large-scale…
This serene and welcoming monastery dates from the 15th century. As with the Orthodox cathedral in Sremski Karlovci, the iconostasis is the work of Serbia…
Early records suggest this tranquil monastery was built around the mid-1500s, though legend has it that it was founded by King Dragutin Nemanjić (1276…
