Fruška Gora National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
x-default

©Nevena Uzurov/Getty Images/Flickr Open

Overview

Serbia's oldest national park, Fruška Gora is an 80km stretch of rolling hills where cloistered life has endured since monasteries were built between the 15th and 18th centuries to safeguard Serbian culture from the Turks. Of the 35 original monasteries, 16 remain and they're open to visitors. Fruška Gora is also famous for its small but select wineries; grapes were first planted here in AD 3 by the Romans.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Krušedol Monastery

    Krušedol Monastery

    Fruška Gora National Park

    Founded in the early 16th century, Krušedol is an iconic Orthodox monastery, so much so that it's engraved on the 5RSD coin. Despite the large-scale…

  • Novo Hopovo Monastery

    Novo Hopovo Monastery

    Fruška Gora National Park

    This serene and welcoming monastery dates from the 15th century. As with the Orthodox cathedral in Sremski Karlovci, the iconostasis is the work of Serbia…

  • Velika Remeta Monastery

    Velika Remeta Monastery

    Fruška Gora National Park

    Early records suggest this tranquil monastery was built around the mid-1500s, though legend has it that it was founded by King Dragutin Nemanjić (1276…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Fruška Gora National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.