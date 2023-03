Founded in the early 16th century, Krušedol is an iconic Orthodox monastery, so much so that it's engraved on the 5RSD coin. Despite the large-scale destruction of the monastery and many of its relics by the Turks, some original paintings remain on the dome's pillars; frescoes and icons inside date back to the mid-1700s. Monks here sell honey, rakija (fruit brandy) and other monastery-grown produce.