Macura Museum

This outré gallery – a private collection of Vladimir Macura – showcases surrealist, conceptual, zenitist and Dadaist paintings, sculptures and installations. The collection occupies two huge modern buildings completely at odds with their bucolic background (on a private farm by the Danube, 20km upstream from Belgrade). It's only open during the summer, and visits should be arranged beforehand.

If you’re not driving, take bus 706 from Belgrade's Zeleni Venac Market to Batajnica, then bus 700 to Novi Banovci.