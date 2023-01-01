Great War Island

Despite the name, this island at the confluence of the Sava and Danube Rivers is a peaceful retreat from bustling Belgrade. Once a strategic defence point in various battles for the city, it's been left to run gloriously wild, offering a haven to almost 200 bird species (and a handful of locals who've set up vikendice – holiday shacks – in its overgrown interior). Lido Beach at its northern tip is a popular swimming spot.

During summer, a temporary bridge is set up between Zemun and the island, though getting here by kayak is a lot more fun; Belgrade Adventure offers tours.