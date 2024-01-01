Early records suggest this tranquil monastery was built around the mid-1500s, though legend has it that it was founded by King Dragutin Nemanjić (1276–1316). The interior is ablaze with startlingly vivid frescoes, and the building is topped by a 40m-high bell tower, the highest in Fruška Gora.
Velika Remeta Monastery
Fruška Gora National Park
