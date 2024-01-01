Novo Hopovo Monastery

Fruška Gora National Park

This serene and welcoming monastery dates from the 15th century. As with the Orthodox cathedral in Sremski Karlovci, the iconostasis is the work of Serbia's leading baroque painter Teodor Kračun. Bring an empty bottle to take home some of the icy-cold spring water (it supposedly has healing qualities).

  • Petrovaradin fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia

    Petrovaradin Fortress

    8.61 MILES

    Towering over the river on a 40m-high volcanic slab, this mighty citadel, considered Europe's second-biggest fortress (and one of its best preserved), is…

  • Gallery of Matica Srpska

    Gallery of Matica Srpska

    8.58 MILES

    First established in Pest (part of modern Budapest) in 1826 and moved to Novi Sad in 1864, this is one of Serbia's most important and long-standing…

  • Museum of Srem

    Museum of Srem

    16.17 MILES

    The regional museum in the town of Sremska Mitrovica has a rich collection spanning prehistoric, Roman and medieval periods. Its undisputed highlight are…

  • People on City Beach (Strand) on the Danube

    Štrand

    7.49 MILES

    One of Europe's best by-the-Danube beaches, this 700m-long stretch morphs into a city of its own come summertime, with bars, stalls and all manner of…

  • Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina

    Museum of Contemporary Art Vojvodina

    8.85 MILES

    Near to the Museum of Vojvodina's main building is this annexe. It is home to the city's premier collection of Serbian (particularly Vojvodinian) and…

  • Museum of Vojvodina

    Museum of Vojvodina

    8.85 MILES

    This worthwhile museum houses historical, archaeological and ethnological exhibits. The main building covers Vojvodinian history from Palaeolithic times…

  • Macura Museum

    Macura Museum

    25.63 MILES

    This outré gallery – a private collection of Vladimir Macura – showcases surrealist, conceptual, zenitist and Dadaist paintings, sculptures and…

