This small but exceedingly pleasant 'island' (it's technically a peninsula) is a wonderful spot for a Danube-side picnic or lazy stroll. More restaurants, hotels and splavovi (river-barge nightclubs) are opening all the time; for now it remains a low-key city getaway for those in the know.

You can cross over to the island from the western end of the Štrand when the tide is very low; otherwise catch a taxi (around 300RSD) from the centre.