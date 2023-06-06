Shop
With 220 sq km of forested slopes, dramatic ravines, jewel-like waterways and rewarding views, Tara (part of the Dinaric Alps) is scenic Serbia at its best. The park’s main attraction is the vertigo-inducing Drina River canyon, the third largest of its kind in the world. The gloriously green river slices through the cliffs, offering prime panoramas and ripper rafting; Tara’s two lakes, Perućac and Zaovine, are ideal for calm-water kayaking.
Many people harbour dreams of building a log cabin in the middle of a forest, but how about one in the middle of a river? Almost 50 years ago, a group of…
Lake Perućac was created in 1966 by the damming of the Drina, and has been a favourite with families and fisherfolk ever since. Marking the border between…
Surrounded by thick woods dotted with quaint villages, the artificial Lake Zaovine is a serene spot in Tara's south. Almost preternaturally peaceful, it's…
