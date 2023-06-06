Overview

With 220 sq km of forested slopes, dramatic ravines, jewel-like waterways and rewarding views, Tara (part of the Dinaric Alps) is scenic Serbia at its best. The park’s main attraction is the vertigo-inducing Drina River canyon, the third largest of its kind in the world. The gloriously green river slices through the cliffs, offering prime panoramas and ripper rafting; Tara’s two lakes, Perućac and Zaovine, are ideal for calm-water kayaking.