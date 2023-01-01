Kosmaj Memorial

Crowning the densely forested Kosmaj mountain (626m), this alien-like structure is a prime example of Yugoslav-era spomenik (memorial) architecture. Five fins form a huge star-shaped monument that honours the fallen WWII Partisan soldiers of the Kosmaj Detachment and symbolises Šumadija region's libertarian spirit.

It's a great spot for hiking and cycling (particularly the path forming a loop around the memorial), well marked, with picnic areas that are popular on summer weekends.

Kosmaj lies 50km south of Belgrade and is best visited by car.