Once the royal hunting grounds – it’s named after košuta (doe) – this 330-hectare forested hill south of the city centre opened to the public in 1903. It’s criss-crossed with walking trails and has sports courts, swimming pools and even a modest ski slope. It is also home to a film studio complex. The drinking well at the foot of the hill, called Hajdučka česma, is a popular picnic spot. To get here, take tram 3 from the former main railway station.

It's 6km south of Savamala.