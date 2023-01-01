Sveti Sava Temple

Sveti Sava is the Balkans' biggest (and the world's second biggest) Orthodox church, a fact made entirely obvious when looking at the city skyline from a distance or standing under its dome. The church is built on the site where the Turks apparently burnt relics of St Sava. Work on the church interior (frequently interrupted by wars) continues today as the cupola is being adorned with a 1248-sq-metre mosaic, one of the world's largest on a curved surface.

Work is expected to continue through 2020 – until then, visit the astonishing gold-ceilinged crypt and its stunning ornate chandeliers, Murano glass mosaics and vibrant frescoes.