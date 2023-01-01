Yugoslavian Ministry of Defence

Belgrade

The most dramatic ruin from NATO's 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia is this masterpiece of postwar architecture that once held the Ministry of Defence of Yugoslavia. The bombed-out site lies mostly untouched after three direct hits (two in April and a third nine days later) and is considered a makeshift monument (the Cyrillic banner reads, 'Serbian Ministry of Defence and Army'). There are plans for a Nemanjić dynasty museum here, but for now, it's a grim reminder of the Yugoslav Wars.

