Museum of Ivo Andrić

Established four decades ago, this sparse memorial museum is housed in the apartment where Ivo Andrić lived from 1958 until his death. The author of The Bridge on the Drina and Yugoslavia’s only laureate of the Nobel Prize for Literature (1961) was also an esteemed diplomat. You can access the authentic salon, the writer’s study and library, and see numerous photographs, documents and correspondence that cast a light on Andrić’s life and work, as well as many of his contemporaries.