This 2018 newcomer is a delight for the kiddos. Spread over two floors of hands-on, interactive illusions – explained in English, German and Spanish in addition to Serbian – it will confuse, thrill and entertain visitors. Great photo ops (the Beuchet Chair, which evokes those Bolivian salt-flat photos you always see on Instagram; the Upside Down room etc) keep the laughs going.

The shop sells a bevy of wooden puzzles as well.