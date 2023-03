Built in 1831 as a residence of Prince Miloš, this Oriental-style mansion in Topčider Park is overlooked by a giant sycamore tree that's as old as the building itself. Today part of the Historical Museum of Serbia, it houses period costumes, furniture and everyday objects, as well as an informative permanent exhibition on the First (1804) and Second (1815) Serbian Uprisings against the Turks.

The museum is currently closed for renovations until August 2019.