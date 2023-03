The vast Topčider (named after the Turkish word for cannons, as this is where the Turks cast their cannons for the 1521 attack on Belgrade) has been a favourite picnic area for Belgraders since the 19th century, when its gigantic sycamore tree was planted. It’s home to the Residence of Prince Miloš, the small Topčider Church and a restaurant. The park is south of the centre, next to the upmarket Dedinje neighbourhood; take tram 3 from the former main railway station.