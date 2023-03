Don't be misled by its austere exterior: inside this white-marble, five-domed church – part of the Oplenac Royal Complex in Topola – eye-smartingly vibrant mosaics have been magnificently rendered with over 40 million pieces of coloured glass. Millions more adorn the crypt, where Karađorđe (leader of the first Serbian uprising against the Turks and founder of the Karađorđević dynasty) and other members of the royal family are buried.