Old Foundry Museum

This fascinating museum is housed in the 1882 building of Kragujevac's old cannon factory (topolivnica). Part of the Prince's Arsenal industrial complex, it hosts a permanent exhibition of machinery, firearms and other equipment produced in the factory in the 19th and 20th centuries. The exhibition is well curated, but unfortunately there's no English signage for now. Ring the bell to be let inside.

In recent years the building has been used as a filming location for both Serbian and foreign productions, including a TV series about the construction of the Titanic.