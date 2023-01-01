Manasija Monastery

Hemmed in by mammoth walls with 11 towers, Manasija (1418) was a fortified hideout for artists and writers fleeing the Turkish invasion. Many consider its frescoes to be predecessors to the Serbian equivalent of Renaissance art; Holy Warriors is among those that survived the monastery's Ottoman-era decimations and rebuildings with startling vitality and colour.

Buses run from Belgrade to Despotovac (1100RSD, 2½ hours, six daily). From there, it's 3.5km to the monastery.

Each August, elaborately costumed knights battle in a two-day tournament by the monastery walls as part of the Just Out festival.