A winding 20km beyond Despotovac, the eight-million-year-old Resava Cave has 40-minute guided tours through impressive underground halls, featuring natural formations with names like 'Hanged Sheep' and 'Thirst for Love'. Temperatures average just 7°C; bring a jumper, even in summer.

Only 10km from Resava, with a lovely forest setting at the base of Veliki Buk waterfall (50m), Vodopad tavern is a perfect spot for lunch.

A taxi will take you to both the cave and Manasija Monastery from Despotovac; the return trip is around 2000RSD.