Kragujevac National Museum

A complex of several modest buildings, the National Museum is centred around the former konak (residence) of Prince Miloš, built in 1860. The Oriental-style Amidža's Mansion (Amidžin konak), which dates from 1818, represents the only surviving building from the old court complex. The art gallery has a worthwhile collection of 20th-century paintings and sculptures and features some of the most acclaimed Serbian artists, such as expressionist Sava Šumanović and surrealist Leonid Šejka.